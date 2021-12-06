How to change the output color of echo in Linux

Sometimes it’s nice to be able to change the text, or foreground, color when working with shell scripts or the Linux command line. This is a useful trick as it allows us to make the text more readable and the output more interesting. This can be done using ansi escape codes. Let’s take a look at a quick example. If we wanted to echo ‘this is the color red’, whilst making the word red appear red, we could use:

echo "This is the color \e[31mRed"

The \e[31m characters are setting the text color to red, which will apply to subsequent characters in the echo. Now, this can look a little messy to read, so we could also store the character sequence in a variable, then use that in the echo command instead. For example:

RED='\033[0;31m' echo "This is the color ${RED}Red"

Another useful one to know is how to set it back so that no colour is applied. This is useful if we are trying to add color to a single word in the middle of a sentence:

RED='\033[0;31m' NC='\033[0m' # No Color echo "This is the color ${RED}Red${NC}. This is my favourite color"

What if you don’t want to use red I hear you say. Well, you can select from the following table!

Black 0;30 Dark Gray 1;30 Red 0;31 Light Red 1;31 Green 0;32 Light Green 1;32 Brown/Orange 0;33 Yellow 1;33 Blue 0;34 Light Blue 1;34 Purple 0;35 Light Purple 1;35 Cyan 0;36 Light Cyan 1;36 Light Gray 0;37 White 1;37

For example, to use Cyan you could use the following – CYAN=’\033[0;36m’.

Now this isn’t the only method – using ANSI escape codes generally works fine, but there are other ways. One such alternative is to the use tput command. Lets take a look at an example of what this might look like in a shell script:

#!/bin/sh RED_FG=`tput setaf 1` GREEN_BG=`tput setab 2` NC=`tput sgr0` echo "${RED_FG}${GREEN_BG}Hello world${NC}"

This approach is using the tput setaf and setab commands to set the foreground and background. This is a little more readable that when using the ANSI escape codes. Hopefully this has given you some ideas of how you can inject some color into your shell scripts.