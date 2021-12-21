Commands to Check your Linux Kernel Version

What version of Linux am I running? Have you ever been staring at a CLI prompt wondering how to check what version of Linux or which Kernel version you are running on your Linux system? If so, read on, as we will go through a bunch of commands to show you how to get this information.
Get Linux Version Information using hostnamectl
The first command I want to mention is
hostnamectl. This command returns a bunch of information about your Linux system and outputs it as a formatted list:
$ hostnamectl
Static hostname: mylabserver.com
Icon name: computer-vm
Chassis: vm
Machine ID: ec2d66dbb1oijiojee4ea351e76ac671
Boot ID: 27497fe574294fcea99ecd1adff065ec
Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
Kernel: Linux 5.11.0-1022-aws
Architecture: x86-64
The output includes the operating system version, Kernel version, system architecture and more. If we just wanted to check the kernel version we could filter the output using grep:
$ hostnamectl | grep Kernel
Kernel: Linux 5.11.0-1022-aws;
That may be all you need, but let’s have a look at a few other commands.
List Linux Kernel and System Information with uname
The uname (short for unix name) command can be used to retrieve a bunch of Linux system information. To retrieve the Linux kernel version with
uname we can use the
-r option:
$ uname -r
5.11.0-1022-aws
You can output other information using
uname, depending on which option you use when running the command. To output all the information, including the kernel version, you would use
uname -a.
$ uname -a
Linux 9e8b1057721c.mydfer.com 5.11.0-1022-aws #23~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Nov 15 14:03:19 UTC 2021 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
This output can be a bit confusing at first glance, but it can be broken down as follows:
- Linux – This is the kernel name
- 9e8b1057721c.mydfer.com – Hostname for the system
- .11.0-1022-aws – Kernel release
- 23~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Nov 15 14:03:19 UTC 2021 – Timestamp for the kernel build
- x86_64 – Machine architecture
- x86_64 – Processor architecture
- x86_64 – Operating system architecture
- GNU/Linux – Operating system
Check Linux kernel version using /proc
There are a few ‘files’ in /proc which contain information on our Linux kernel version.
Proc is a virtual filesystem on Linux which contains runtime system information. Many Linux system utilities are calls to files in this directory. For example,
lsmod is the same as
cat /proc/modules while
lspci is the same as
cat /proc/pci. Lets have a look at a couple of examples:
$ cat /proc/version
Linux version 5.11.0-1022-aws (buildd@lgw01-amd64-036) (gcc (Ubuntu 9.3.0-17ubuntu1~20.04) 9.3.0, GNU ld (GNU Binutils for Ubuntu) 2.34) #23~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Nov 15 14:03:19 UTC 2021
$ cat /proc/version_signature
Ubuntu 5.11.0-1022.23~20.04.1-aws 5.11.22
You can see the Kernel version 5.11.0-1022 in the output of both commands. Additionally, the first command also tells us about the Linux version – Ubuntu – and some information about the architecture.
How to List Linux Operating System Information
Whilst we are here, a similar question is around how to list Linux operating system information, so I thought it was worthwhile listing a couple of ways to do this here. First of all, there is a file – /etc/os-release – which contains details on the installed operating system. Below is an example of this from an Ubuntu server:
$ cat /etc/os-release
NAME="Ubuntu"
VERSION="20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa)"
ID=ubuntu
ID_LIKE=debian
PRETTY_NAME="Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS"
VERSION_ID="20.04"
HOME_URL="https://www.ubuntu.com/"
SUPPORT_URL="https://help.ubuntu.com/"
BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/"
PRIVACY_POLICY_URL="https://www.ubuntu.com/legal/terms-and-policies/privacy-policy"
VERSION_CODENAME=focal
UBUNTU_CODENAME=focal
Another option here is to use the lsb_release command:
$ lsb_release -a
Distributor ID: Ubuntu
Description: Ubuntu 12.04.2 LTS
Release: 12.04
Codename: precise
Summary
In this tutorial you have seen a number of ways in which you can check the Linux kernel version. We also gave examples of how to list Linux operating system information.