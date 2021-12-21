Commands to Check your Linux Kernel Version

What version of Linux am I running? Have you ever been staring at a CLI prompt wondering how to check what version of Linux or which Kernel version you are running on your Linux system? If so, read on, as we will go through a bunch of commands to show you how to get this information.

Get Linux Version Information using hostnamectl

The first command I want to mention is hostnamectl . This command returns a bunch of information about your Linux system and outputs it as a formatted list:

$ hostnamectl Static hostname: mylabserver.com Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: ec2d66dbb1oijiojee4ea351e76ac671 Boot ID: 27497fe574294fcea99ecd1adff065ec Virtualization: kvm Operating System: Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Kernel: Linux 5.11.0-1022-aws Architecture: x86-64

The output includes the operating system version, Kernel version, system architecture and more. If we just wanted to check the kernel version we could filter the output using grep:

$ hostnamectl | grep Kernel Kernel: Linux 5.11.0-1022-aws;

That may be all you need, but let’s have a look at a few other commands.

List Linux Kernel and System Information with uname

The uname (short for unix name) command can be used to retrieve a bunch of Linux system information. To retrieve the Linux kernel version with uname we can use the -r option:

$ uname -r 5.11.0-1022-aws

You can output other information using uname , depending on which option you use when running the command. To output all the information, including the kernel version, you would use uname -a .

$ uname -a Linux 9e8b1057721c.mydfer.com 5.11.0-1022-aws #23~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Nov 15 14:03:19 UTC 2021 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

This output can be a bit confusing at first glance, but it can be broken down as follows:

Linux – This is the kernel name

9e8b1057721c.mydfer.com – Hostname for the system

.11.0-1022-aws – Kernel release

23~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Nov 15 14:03:19 UTC 2021 – Timestamp for the kernel build

x86_64 – Machine architecture

x86_64 – Processor architecture

x86_64 – Operating system architecture

GNU/Linux – Operating system

Check Linux kernel version using /proc

There are a few ‘files’ in /proc which contain information on our Linux kernel version. Proc is a virtual filesystem on Linux which contains runtime system information. Many Linux system utilities are calls to files in this directory. For example, lsmod is the same as cat /proc/modules while lspci is the same as cat /proc/pci . Lets have a look at a couple of examples:

$ cat /proc/version Linux version 5.11.0-1022-aws (buildd@lgw01-amd64-036) (gcc (Ubuntu 9.3.0-17ubuntu1~20.04) 9.3.0, GNU ld (GNU Binutils for Ubuntu) 2.34) #23~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Mon Nov 15 14:03:19 UTC 2021

$ cat /proc/version_signature Ubuntu 5.11.0-1022.23~20.04.1-aws 5.11.22

You can see the Kernel version 5.11.0-1022 in the output of both commands. Additionally, the first command also tells us about the Linux version – Ubuntu – and some information about the architecture.

How to List Linux Operating System Information

Whilst we are here, a similar question is around how to list Linux operating system information, so I thought it was worthwhile listing a couple of ways to do this here. First of all, there is a file – /etc/os-release – which contains details on the installed operating system. Below is an example of this from an Ubuntu server:

$ cat /etc/os-release NAME="Ubuntu" VERSION="20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa)" ID=ubuntu ID_LIKE=debian PRETTY_NAME="Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS" VERSION_ID="20.04" HOME_URL="https://www.ubuntu.com/" SUPPORT_URL="https://help.ubuntu.com/" BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/" PRIVACY_POLICY_URL="https://www.ubuntu.com/legal/terms-and-policies/privacy-policy" VERSION_CODENAME=focal UBUNTU_CODENAME=focal

Another option here is to use the lsb_release command:

$ lsb_release -a

Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 12.04.2 LTS Release: 12.04 Codename: precise

Summary

In this tutorial you have seen a number of ways in which you can check the Linux kernel version. We also gave examples of how to list Linux operating system information.