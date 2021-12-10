How to Find and Create Git .gitignore File Templates

This is a quick article to share a couple of ways in which you can quickly find and create .gitignore files for which ever technology or language you are working with.

What Is a Git Ignore File, and What Does It Do ?

A Git ignore file is a text tile that sits inside your project directory, and tells Git which files or directories it should ignore in the project folder. Typically a local .gitignore file sits in the root directory of the project. Note, that you can also have a global .gitignore file, which applies to all of your Git enabled folders.

What Does a Git Ignore File Look Like ?

Below is an example of a .gitignore file you might use for a Terraform project:

# Local .terraform directories **/.terraform/* # .tfstate files *.tfstate *.tfstate.* # Crash log files crash.log # Exclude all .tfvars files *.tfvars # Ignore override files override.tf override.tf.json *_override.tf *_override.tf.json # Ignore CLI configuration files .terraformrc terraform.rc

As you can see, it is a fairly simple file, with the filenames, directories or file extensions of the files we wish Git to ignore, and therefore not check into a Git repo during a commit. Each line in the file lists a file or folder that you wish Git to ignore. Also you can use * as a wildcard match.

How to Create a Git Ignore File

As you can see, creating a .gitignore file is simply a case of creating a text file in your project directory and naming it .gitignore . However, rather than writing the content of the file yourself, or at least all of it, there are a some resources available to give you a head start.

The first one I wanted to mention are the .gitignore templates available at GitHub. Here you will find git ignore template files covering lots of technologies/languages.

The second resource I wanted to mention can be found at gitignore.io, which is a site which allows you to select a technology (or more than one), and a example .gitignore file will be generated.

Clicking create results in the following file being created:

# Created by https://www.toptal.com/developers/gitignore/api/terraform # Edit at https://www.toptal.com/developers/gitignore?templates=terraform ### Terraform ### # Local .terraform directories **/.terraform/* # .tfstate files *.tfstate *.tfstate.* # Crash log files crash.log # Exclude all .tfvars files, which are likely to contain sentitive data, such as # password, private keys, and other secrets. These should not be part of version # control as they are data points which are potentially sensitive and subject # to change depending on the environment. # *.tfvars # Ignore override files as they are usually used to override resources locally and so # are not checked in override.tf override.tf.json *_override.tf *_override.tf.json # Include override files you do wish to add to version control using negated pattern # !example_override.tf # Include tfplan files to ignore the plan output of command: terraform plan -out=tfplan # example: *tfplan* # Ignore CLI configuration files .terraformrc terraform.rc # End of https://www.toptal.com/developers/gitignore/api/terraform