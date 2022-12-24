The Linux killall Command

The killall command is a powerful tool in the Linux command line that allows you to terminate processes by their name. It is a convenient way to stop multiple processes at once, saving you the time and effort of manually killing each process individually.

The basic syntax of the killall command is killall process_name , where process_name is the name of the process you want to terminate. For example, to kill all instances of the firefox process, you would use the command killall firefox .

One useful feature of the killall command is the ability to specify a signal to be sent to the processes being terminated. The default signal is SIGTERM , which asks the process to terminate gracefully. However, you can also use other signals such as SIGKILL to force the process to terminate immediately. To specify a signal, you can use the -s option followed by the signal number or name. For example, to force all instances of the firefox process to terminate immediately, you would use the command killall -s SIGKILL firefox .

It’s important to note that the killall command only works on processes that are owned by the current user. If you want to kill processes owned by other users, you will need to use the sudo command to execute killall with root privileges.

killall command examples

Here are some examples of how you can use the killall command in Linux. To kill all instances of the firefox process:

killall firefox

To kill all instances of the firefox process and send a SIGKILL signal to force the process to terminate immediately:

killall -s SIGKILL firefox

To kill all instances of the firefox process owned by a specific user (replace username with the actual username):

sudo killall -u username firefox

To kill all instances of the firefox process with a process ID (PID) greater than 1000:

killall -P 1000 firefox

To kill all instances of the firefox process with a process ID (PID) less than 1000:

killall -p 1000 firefox

killall command use cases

Here are some common use cases for the killall command in Linux:

Terminating a process that is unresponsive or behaving unexpectedly: If you have a process that is freezing or behaving unexpectedly, you can use killall to terminate it and potentially resolve the issue. Terminating multiple instances of a process at once: If you have multiple instances of a process running and want to stop them all at once, you can use killall to do so. This can be especially useful if you are running a script or program that starts multiple processes and you want to stop all of them at once. Stopping a process that is consuming a large amount of resources: If a process is consuming a large amount of CPU or memory, it can affect the performance of your system. In this case, you can use killall to terminate the process and free up resources. Terminating processes owned by other users: If you need to stop a process that is owned by another user, you can use the sudo command to execute killall with root privileges. This is useful if you are a system administrator and need to stop processes that are owned by other users. Automating the termination of processes: You can use the killall command in a script or program to automate the process of stopping specific processes. This can be useful if you have a set of processes that you want to stop on a regular basis or as part of a larger workflow.

what is sigkill

SIGKILL is a signal in Linux that is used to terminate a process immediately. It is a “non-catchable, non-ignorable kill signal” and is used when a process needs to be stopped immediately, regardless of its current state.

The SIGKILL signal is one of several signals that can be sent to a process to request that it stop. Other signals include SIGTERM , which asks the process to terminate gracefully, and SIGINT , which requests that the process terminate itself when it is convenient to do so.

The SIGKILL signal is often used as a last resort when other signals have failed to stop a process. It is a “forceful” signal that cannot be ignored or caught by the process, so it is guaranteed to terminate the process if it is sent.

You can use the killall command to send the SIGKILL signal to a process in Linux. For example, to force all instances of the firefox process to terminate immediately, you would use the command killall -s SIGKILL firefox .

It’s important to use the SIGKILL signal responsibly, as it can terminate processes that may be critical to the functioning of your system. Always be sure to double-check the processes you are terminating before using SIGKILL .

alternatives to the killall command

Some alternatives to the killall command that you can use in Linux to terminate processes:

pkill : The pkill command is similar to killall , but it allows you to specify a signal to be sent to the processes being terminated. It also has additional options for matching processes based on their PID, parent process ID, or terminal. kill : The kill command allows you to terminate a process by its PID. You can use the ps command to find the PID of a process and then use kill to terminate it. xkill : The xkill command allows you to terminate a process by clicking on its window with the mouse. This can be convenient if you are unable to find the PID of a process or if the process is unresponsive and you can’t use other commands to stop it. systemctl : If you are running a service or daemon that is managed by systemd , you can use the systemctl command to stop it. For example, to stop the nginx service, you can use the command systemctl stop nginx .

killall command vs kill command

The kill command and the killall command are both used to terminate processes in Linux, but they work in slightly different ways. Here is a comparison of the two commands:

kill : The kill command allows you to terminate a process by its PID. You can use the ps command to find the PID of a process and then use kill to terminate it. For example, to kill a process with PID 1234, you would use the command kill 1234 .

Some other key differences between kill and killall include:

Signal specification: kill allows you to specify a signal to be sent to the process being terminated, while killall uses the default SIGTERM signal unless a different signal is specified with the -s option.

allows you to specify a signal to be sent to the process being terminated, while uses the default signal unless a different signal is specified with the option. User ownership: killall only works on processes that are owned by the current user. If you want to kill processes owned by other users, you will need to use the sudo command to execute killall with root privileges.

only works on processes that are owned by the current user. If you want to kill processes owned by other users, you will need to use the command to execute with root privileges. Process matching: kill only allows you to specify a PID to match processes, while killall allows you to match processes based on their name, PID, parent process ID, or terminal.

Summary