The Linux killall Command

The
killall command is a powerful tool in the Linux command line that allows you to terminate processes by their name. It is a convenient way to stop multiple processes at once, saving you the time and effort of manually killing each process individually.
The basic syntax of the
killall command is
killall process_name, where
process_name is the name of the process you want to terminate. For example, to kill all instances of the
firefox process, you would use the command
killall firefox.
One useful feature of the
killall command is the ability to specify a signal to be sent to the processes being terminated. The default signal is
SIGTERM, which asks the process to terminate gracefully. However, you can also use other signals such as
SIGKILL to force the process to terminate immediately. To specify a signal, you can use the
-s option followed by the signal number or name. For example, to force all instances of the
firefox process to terminate immediately, you would use the command
killall -s SIGKILL firefox.
It’s important to note that the
killall command only works on processes that are owned by the current user. If you want to kill processes owned by other users, you will need to use the
sudo command to execute
killall with root privileges.
killall command examples
Here are some examples of how you can use the
killall command in Linux. To kill all instances of the
firefox process:
killall firefox
To kill all instances of the
firefox process and send a
SIGKILL signal to force the process to terminate immediately:
killall -s SIGKILL firefox
To kill all instances of the
firefox process owned by a specific user (replace
username with the actual username):
sudo killall -u username firefox
To kill all instances of the
firefox process with a process ID (PID) greater than 1000:
killall -P 1000 firefox
To kill all instances of the
firefox process with a process ID (PID) less than 1000:
killall -p 1000 firefox
killall command use cases
Here are some common use cases for the
killall command in Linux:
- Terminating a process that is unresponsive or behaving unexpectedly: If you have a process that is freezing or behaving unexpectedly, you can use
killallto terminate it and potentially resolve the issue.
- Terminating multiple instances of a process at once: If you have multiple instances of a process running and want to stop them all at once, you can use
killallto do so. This can be especially useful if you are running a script or program that starts multiple processes and you want to stop all of them at once.
- Stopping a process that is consuming a large amount of resources: If a process is consuming a large amount of CPU or memory, it can affect the performance of your system. In this case, you can use
killallto terminate the process and free up resources.
- Terminating processes owned by other users: If you need to stop a process that is owned by another user, you can use the
sudocommand to execute
killallwith root privileges. This is useful if you are a system administrator and need to stop processes that are owned by other users.
- Automating the termination of processes: You can use the
killallcommand in a script or program to automate the process of stopping specific processes. This can be useful if you have a set of processes that you want to stop on a regular basis or as part of a larger workflow.
what is sigkill
SIGKILL is a signal in Linux that is used to terminate a process immediately. It is a “non-catchable, non-ignorable kill signal” and is used when a process needs to be stopped immediately, regardless of its current state.
The
SIGKILL signal is one of several signals that can be sent to a process to request that it stop. Other signals include
SIGTERM, which asks the process to terminate gracefully, and
SIGINT, which requests that the process terminate itself when it is convenient to do so.
The
SIGKILL signal is often used as a last resort when other signals have failed to stop a process. It is a “forceful” signal that cannot be ignored or caught by the process, so it is guaranteed to terminate the process if it is sent.
You can use the
killall command to send the
SIGKILL signal to a process in Linux. For example, to force all instances of the
firefox process to terminate immediately, you would use the command
killall -s SIGKILL firefox.
It’s important to use the
SIGKILL signal responsibly, as it can terminate processes that may be critical to the functioning of your system. Always be sure to double-check the processes you are terminating before using
SIGKILL.
alternatives to the killall command
Some alternatives to the
killall command that you can use in Linux to terminate processes:
pkill: The
pkillcommand is similar to
killall, but it allows you to specify a signal to be sent to the processes being terminated. It also has additional options for matching processes based on their PID, parent process ID, or terminal.
kill: The
killcommand allows you to terminate a process by its PID. You can use the
pscommand to find the PID of a process and then use
killto terminate it.
xkill: The
xkillcommand allows you to terminate a process by clicking on its window with the mouse. This can be convenient if you are unable to find the PID of a process or if the process is unresponsive and you can’t use other commands to stop it.
systemctl: If you are running a service or daemon that is managed by
systemd, you can use the
systemctlcommand to stop it. For example, to stop the
nginxservice, you can use the command
systemctl stop nginx.
killall command vs kill command
The
kill command and the
killall command are both used to terminate processes in Linux, but they work in slightly different ways. Here is a comparison of the two commands:
kill: The
killcommand allows you to terminate a process by its PID. You can use the
pscommand to find the PID of a process and then use
killto terminate it. For example, to kill a process with PID 1234, you would use the command
kill 1234.
killall: The
killallcommand allows you to terminate multiple processes at once by their name. It searches for all processes with the specified name and terminates them. For example, to kill all instances of the
firefoxprocess, you would use the command
killall firefox.
Some other key differences between
kill and
killall include:
- Signal specification:
killallows you to specify a signal to be sent to the process being terminated, while
killalluses the default
SIGTERMsignal unless a different signal is specified with the
-soption.
- User ownership:
killallonly works on processes that are owned by the current user. If you want to kill processes owned by other users, you will need to use the
sudocommand to execute
killallwith root privileges.
- Process matching:
killonly allows you to specify a PID to match processes, while
killallallows you to match processes based on their name, PID, parent process ID, or terminal.
Summary
Overall, the
killall command is a handy tool to have in your toolkit when working with Linux. Whether you need to terminate multiple processes at once or simply want a quick way to stop a specific process,
killall has you covered.